"We do have a couple of people in mind" - Bobby Lashley says The Hurt Business could get new members (Exclusive)

Bobby Lashley teased the possibility of The Hurt Business recruiting more members during a recent exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Rick Ucchino.

The reigning WWE Champion was asked whether Keith Lee and Naomi would be great additions to the faction, and Lashley jokingly hesitated to confirm any plans.

Bobby Lashley explained that he felt that a few superstars in the WWE could benefit from joining The Hurt Business. The RAW superstar noted that certain wrestlers needed added guidance and motivation, and he and MVP are willing to give that to them.

While Lashley didn't commit to any names, the veteran confirmed that he'd had discussions with MVP regarding a couple of stars potentially joining The Hurt Business.

Lashley also put over former stablemates Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin as exceptionally gifted athletes. He concluded by adding that there was room for The Hurt Business to grow in WWE.

"You know, there is a lot of people I think could use a little bit of assistance," said Lashley. "A little bit of motivation. A little bit of guidance. And we do have a couple of people in mind. Some of those names that you said are worthy, worthy, worthy members, but then again, some of the guys we had before. Shelton and Cedric, you know, those guys are incredible talents also. I don't know what we're going to do with the Hurt Business, but I know there's room."

Bobby Lashley and The Hurt Business' future in WWE is unclear

In March, Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin were removed from The Hurt Business angle, and fans and pundits widely criticized WWE's decision.

While MVP and Lashley are yet to find ideal replacements for the duo, the WWE Champion's latest comments make it seem like an expansion might be in the works.

Bobby Lashley is scheduled to defend his title against Goldberg at SummerSlam, and All Mighty revealed what fans should expect from the match during the latest Sportskeeda Wrestling interview.

