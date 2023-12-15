"We could have done better" – Legend gives frank assessment of Goldberg's WWE run

Bill Goldberg spent a year in WWE between March 2003 and March 2004. Jim Ross, a commentator and behind-the-scenes executive at the time, recently gave his take on why the WCW icon did not achieve more success.

Goldberg was one of WCW's top stars between 1997 and 2001, but his initial 12-month WWE run failed to live up to expectations. The former football player feuded with superstars including The Rock and Triple H. He then left the company after facing Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 20.

On his Grilling JR podcast, wrestling legend Ross addressed whether Goldberg's 84-day reign as World Heavyweight Champion in 2003 was successful:

"Hard to say yes on that one. I thought that his title reigns were too short. We got impatient, and Goldberg was kinda a pawn in that. To answer your question and the gentleman's question, no, I thought we left a lot of money on the table. We could have done better." [2:06:49 – 2:07:14]

Goldberg returned to WWE in 2016. He won the Universal Championship twice and received a Hall of Fame induction before departing the company again in 2022.

Jim Ross is unsure why Goldberg's first WWE run failed

Shortly after joining WWE, Goldberg rejected two creative ideas during his storyline with The Rock. He also got involved in a legitimate backstage altercation with former WCW rival Chris Jericho.

In front of the cameras, Jim Ross is still uncertain why Goldberg did not connect with fans like many expected:

"I don't know what the reason is or whatever. It doesn't matter today. I don't know anyway, but we could have got more mileage out of Goldberg and his TV persona than we did." [2:07:17 – 2:07:28]

Goldberg has not yet retired from in-ring competition. Former Intercontinental Champion Ryback recently challenged the 56-year-old to a match.

