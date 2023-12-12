Former WWE Superstar challenges Goldberg to a retirement match

A former WWE Superstar has challenged Goldberg to a retirement match.

The 2-time Universal Champion has not competed in a match since his loss to Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination 2022 in Saudi Arabia. The legendary wrestler has established a loyal fanbase over the years but was not afforded a proper sendoff in WWE.

Ryback has not competed in a match since 2018 but appears anxious to get back inside the squared circle. The Big Guy released a new video today and challenged the legend to a retirement match after Goldberg wondered who was next after hitting a fan with a Spear at the Atlanta Falcons game over the weekend:

"To answer your question, Billy Boy, I'm next. I'm the only one that is even in line that is even worthy enough of being in line to be next. So you need to get your head out of your a** and wake up because it is feeding time, whether you like it or not. I'm going to hand it to you to Bill, you look great, in fact, you look outstanding. But you don't look anywhere as good as The Big Guy Ryback, but really, who does? Huh?", he said. [From 00:22 - 00:45]

Ryback then instructed the legend to call his agent, Barry Bloom, to set up a retirement match:

"So Bill, I want you to go ahead and pick up the phone, give your little agent Barry Bloom a call, and you do what you need to do to get ready. Because The Big Guy Ryback wants Bill Goldberg in a 1 on 1, loser leaves wrestling retirement match. And that's the last bite, feed me more!", he added. [From 00:46 - 01:07]

Former WWE star Goldberg delivers Spear at Atlanta Falcons game

This past Sunday, Goldberg displayed that he still has a lot in the tank during the Atlanta Falcons game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Hall of Famer showed up during the game and hit a fan on the field with a spear. He grabbed the microphone and shouted, "Who's next?!" as the Falcons' mascot posed behind him. The 56-year-old also sported a Falcons-branded title, as seen in the video below.

Expand Tweet

Goldberg has accomplished a lot in the wrestling industry, and many fans would like to see him compete in one more match. Only time will tell if the veteran decides to step back inside the squared circle down the line.

Would you like to see Ryback return to the ring? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Ryback TV on YouTube with an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.