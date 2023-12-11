Watch: Goldberg delivers his signature move to young fan at Buccaneers vs. Falcons NFL game

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg recently delivered a Spear to a fan at an NFL game.

Known for his explosive offense inside the pro wrestling ring, Goldberg was one of the dominant stars in WCW and WWE. The veteran is currently a free agent following his departure from the Stamford-based company in December 2022.

The WWE Hall of Famer played college football for the University of Georgia Bulldogs and was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the 1990 NFL Draft. Goldberg bounced around but had his best pro football seasons from 1992 to 1994 when he played for the Atlanta Falcons.

Da Man has kept ties with the Dirty Birds since his playing days, and today, he made a surprise visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta to help the Falcons against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

As seen in the clip below, the two-time Universal Champion hit the field and delivered a Spear to flatten a man wearing a Tom Brady Buccaneers jersey.

Expand Tweet

The Myth was not a wrestling fan when Lex Luger and Sting convinced him to give the sport a shot in 1996. However, he has said that he saw wrestling as an alternative to his fledgling football career, so he enrolled at the WCW Power Plant to train, and the rest is history.

Former WWE referee recalls infamous Goldberg match

WWE's 2019 Super ShowDown event from Saudi Arabia was headlined by The Undertaker defeating Bill Goldberg in singles action. The match went just under ten minutes and has gone down as one of the worst in recent years.

The infamous match was doomed from the start as The Annihilator busted his forehead open by headbutting a door backstage ahead of his bout against The Undertaker.

The WCW legend was concussed during the bout, leading to several botches and awkward spots. Former WWE referee Mike Chioda recently dished on the match while speaking with Chris Van Vliet on his Insight podcast.

"That was scary, real scary, man, and you know if you watch that match back again, 'Taker at the finish on the end of that match, he's just sitting up looking around p****d, like just kind of looked upset, you know, frustrated because I know 'Taker got jammed up a little bit too," he said.

The Undertaker has also made interesting comments on his first and only match against the former WCW star, revealing just how bad things got.

Where does Goldberg rank on your list of all-time greatest pro wrestlers? Should one of today's top companies bring him back for one more run? Sound off in the comments below!

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.