"We were done" - Vince McMahon comment that prompted WWE writer to immediately leave (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has revealed that he knew he could not work another day in WWE after Vince McMahon told him to hire a nanny.

In 1999, Russo informed Vince McMahon that he wanted to move with his family to live closer to his mother-in-law. The former WWE writer was still dedicated to his job in WWE, even though it meant he could only see his family at weekends.

Speaking on SK Wrestling’s Off the SKript with Dr. Chris Featherstone, Russo recalled that Vince McMahon said a nanny could look after his children. The comment prompted Russo to set up a meeting with WCW within hours.

“He [Vince McMahon] looked me dead in the eye and said, ‘Vince, I don’t know what the problem is. You make enough money. Hire a nanny to take care of your kids.’ Bro, as soon as those words came out of his mouth, we were done. It was over.

“There was no way in the world I was gonna work another day for this man. When I learned first-hand that this guy did not give a cr*p about me, he did not give a cr*p about my family. He said that to the wrong guy.”

Watch the video above to find out more of Vince Russo’s thoughts on Vince McMahon. He also discusses the 2000 WWE Royal Rumble, never returning to WWE, and much more.

One of Vince Russo’s last conversations with Vince McMahon

Advertisement

Vince Russo (left) in WCW

Vince Russo appeared on Off the SKript to discuss the 2000 WWE Royal Rumble. He revealed the conversation that he had with Vince McMahon four months before the pay-per-view took place.

“Bro, I’ll never forget one of the last things I said to him, bro. God honest truth, this is September of ‘99. I said, ‘Vince, you have one year to ride the wave.’ I said, ‘Everything is in place, the engine is chugging along, you have a year to ride that wave.’”

Russo added that it was “weird” watching the 2000 WWE Royal Rumble back in 2021, as he wrote storylines for many Superstars who appeared in the match.

Please credit SK Wrestling’s Off the SKript and embed the video interview if you use quotes from this article.