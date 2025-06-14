"We eating good tonight" - Buddy Matthews sends a message to his wife Rhea Ripley

Buddy Matthews sent a wholesome message to his wife, Rhea Ripley, after they went shopping together. Matthews and Ripley got married in June 2024.

At one point in their respective careers, the two superstars were signed to WWE. However, Matthews eventually jumped ship and joined AEW, where he is a former AEW World Trios Champion with Brody King and Malakai Black (aka Aleister Black).

On Instagram, Matthews shared a story featuring Ripley and dedicated a wholesome message to The Eradicator.

"PAPI WENT FISHING FOR MAMI... WE EATING GOOD TONIGHT," wrote Matthews.

Check out a screengrab of Matthews' Instagram story:

Buddy Matthews recalls his time with Rhea Ripley in Australia

Buddy Matthews opened up about his time with Rhea Ripley during the early stages of their professional wrestling careers.

Speaking on INSIGHT, Matthews revealed that Ripley watched him compete on the independent circuit in Australia, and she absolutely hated him back then. Matthews said:

"She [Ripley] used to watch me when I wrestled in Australia," said Matthews. "Yeah, she was in the crowd, and she HATED me. And she still, to this day—there was this girl, her name was Sway, and I was a heel back then, so one of the angles was she did something, and I just rifled this forearm off on her and dropped her. She thought—she's probably scarred by this, but she remembers it. She hated me."

Ripley is working on the Monday Night RAW brand, where she was recently eliminated from the Queen of the Ring Tournament. She also competed in her very first ladder match at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, but was unsuccessful in winning the briefcase.

The former WWE Women's World Champion lost the title earlier this year to IYO SKY and failed to regain the title at WrestleMania 41. It remains to be seen what's next in store for her.

