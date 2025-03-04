  • home icon
  • "We didn't even get that" - WWE missed out on key moment with Bianca Belair on RAW, feels wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

"We didn't even get that" - WWE missed out on key moment with Bianca Belair on RAW, feels wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

By Prityush Haldar
Modified Mar 04, 2025 14:39 GMT
Bianca Belair won the Women
Bianca Belair won the 2025 Women's Elimination Chamber Match. [Image via WWE.com]

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Bianca Belair showing up on RAW this week. The EST won the Women's Elimination Chamber Match last weekend.

There was drama in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match, as Jade Cargill made her return moments after the bell rang. Cargill went to the ring and attacked Naomi. Belair watched helplessly from her pod, as The Storm unleashed a brutal assault on The Glow, preventing the real-life Bloodline member from competing in the match.

This week, on Legion of RAW, Russo questioned the lack of follow-up to the story. He felt WWE should have booked Bianca and Naomi in a segment, with The EST asking for an explanation. The former writer felt there was barely any mention of the events at the Elimination Chamber.

"We couldn't at least have gotten Bianca Belair getting some kind of explanation from Naomi? We didn't even get that. Like Bianca Belair waiting for Naomi, 'Hey, I've been calling you all morning. I thought we were riding to the building together. Obviously, you're trying to avoid me.' We didn't even get that," he said. [From 1:11:25 onwards]
Bianca was at ringside when Rhea Ripley defended the Women's World Championship against IYO SKY. However, The Eradicator lost her concentration during the match and ended up having a physical altercation with The EST. This allowed IYO to hit the Moonsault on Mami for a resounding title win.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.

Edited by Yash Mittal
