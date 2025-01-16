"We filmed some content" - Legendary tag team wrestler addresses potential WWE return

WWE is pulling out all the stops heading into WrestleMania 41 under the new regime. Meanwhile, one-half of TNA World Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy addressed a potential return to the Stamford-based promotion.

The Hardy Boyz are one of the most decorated tag teams in the Stamford-based promotion's history. In 2020, Matt Hardy was released under Vince McMahon's regime and worked in AEW for a while before he reunited with Jeff Hardy and returned to TNA Wrestling, where they captured gold.

In an interview on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Matt Hardy was asked about a potential appearance under the new regime, as TNA has a working relationship with the company. The veteran stated TNA is aware of Hardys' interest in competing for the Stamford-based company and eventually entering the Hall of Fame. Moreover, he revealed they recently filmed content for the Pro Wrestling Juggernaut:

Trending

"That was actually one of his [Jon Alba, Extreme Life of Matt Hardy co-host] bold predictions, The Hardys will wrestle a match in WWE before the year is over. [How do you feel about that?] I feel good about that, that's one of the great things about working with TNA. They know that we do have a lot of love for WWE. They know that we would like to do the Hall of Fame," Hardy explained.

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

He added:

"We filmed some content for WWE that'll probably be dropping pretty soon. I saw the Dudleys did it the day before us, and I know theirs just dropped recently, but we have a good working relationship with them. I think the perfect storm arose. I think you could see us pop up even as TNA champs on some WWE show at some point. Who knows?," Hardy said. [H/T: CVV]

Check out the podcast below:

Matt Hardy wants to capture the WWE NXT Tag Team Championship with Jeff Hardy

The Hardy Boyz have done it all in the industry around the globe as active performers in the tag team division. However, the duo is yet to capture a title or two that weren't a thing back in the day.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor, Bill Apter, Matt Hardy expressed interest in returning to the Stamford-based promotion and capturing the NXT Tag Team Championship with his brother:

"In wrestling never say never, and I will say that the NXT Tag Team titles are not on our list of titles that we've won, so we are interested in that," Hardy said.

Check out the video below:

It'll be interesting to see what's next for the veterans in the coming months.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback