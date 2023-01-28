"We were friends up until his passing" - WWE legend D'Lo Brown details his relation with the late New Jack (Exclusive)

WWE veteran D'Lo Brown opened up about his relationship with the late New Jack.

New Jack was one of the most popular wrestlers in ECW and was known for his high-risk maneuvers. He debuted for the promotion in 1996 as part of the Gangstas faction and went on to have three tag team title reigns. Jack later went to TNA (now IMPACT Wrestling) in 2003 but was there for only a brief period. He sadly passed away on May 14, 2021.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of UnSKripted, Brown revealed that he was in touch with New Jack up until his passing away in 2021.

The former WWE (formerly WWF) Intercontinental Champion added that he is still friends with Jack's wife.

"New Jack first. I talked to New Jack all the time, we were friends up until his passing. I'm still friends with his wife, so New Jack was part of my family, he was like my big brother. So, yeah, I talked to him all the time." said D'Lo Brown

Additionally, Brown briefly discussed watching the Dark Side of the Ring and also teased an appearance on the show.

"As far as Dark Side of the Ring, watched every one of them, I love the show. I can't wait to be back on it again," added Brown. [11:30 – 12:10]

D'Lo Brown opened up about the importance of the European Championship

The WWF European Championship was considered an important title back in the day. Speaking in the same interview with UnSKripted, D'Lo Brown opened up about the importance of the belt.

Brown stated that he and Shawn Michaels once considered the title a "joke title." However, he added that when the title was on the line it had to be one of the best matches of the night.

"The European title, I know Shawn and I made it a point that was kind of a joke title and it was there. It was kind of there and that was going to become the worker's belt. If the European title's on the line, you're gonna have one of the best matches of the night and that was one of our points of focus, points of emphasis between any one of us who went out there and was like, 'We're gonna steal the show and it's going to be for this belt that a year ago people were laughing at. And hopefully, when we get done, this belt will have more meaning than before we got it.'"

Brown is a former four-time European Champion and also held the Intercontinental Championship in his career. His last appearance in a wrestling capacity was in 2005 when he was defeated by Joe E. Legend at FWA Universal Uproar.

