"We get a little wild in the locker room" - Popular WWE star shares surprising confession

A popular WWE Superstar has made a surprising confession about the actions of performers backstage. The name in question has been with the Stamford-based promotion for over 18 years.Former WWE Divas Champion Natalya recently shared a post on Instagram, featuring photos and videos with her fellow stars. In one of the clips, she could be seen trying to lock in Bayley and Tiffany Stratton in a Sharpshooter.The video is gaining a lot of traction on social media and is being reshared by many users. Natalya quote-tweeted one such X/Twitter post and noted that the stars tend to get a little too wild in the locker room.&quot;We get a little wild in the locker room…&quot; Natalya wrote. You can check out Natalya's X/Twitter post below:Natalya recently competed for the Women's Intercontinental Championship. She challenged Becky Lynch for the title on the August 18 edition of Monday Night RAW. Although she put forth an impressive performance, The Man retained the title with a submission victory, as Nattie tapped out to a Disarm Her.Natalya puts the WWE roster on notice with a confident messageNatalya is among the most experienced wrestlers in the current WWE roster. She recently took to her X/Twitter account to share a confident message, putting other stars on notice.Natalya noted that over the years, she had done the hard yards to attain the ring IQ of a top veteran. The former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion further insinuated that she was ready to move with the hunger of a rookie.&quot;You’ve walked the miles, you’ve earned the scars, you’ve studied the craft. Behind your eyes is the ring IQ of a top veteran. Now you move with the hunger of a first year rookie, who knows exactly when to strike,&quot; Natalya wrote.Check out her tweet below:lowkey legend @NatbyNatureLINKYou’ve walked the miles, you’ve earned the scars, you’ve studied the craft. Behind your eyes is the ring IQ of a top veteran. Now you move with the hunger of a first year rookie, who knows exactly when to strike.Natalya has wrestled very few matches for the Stamford-based promotion this year. It remains to be seen if the creative team has any intriguing ideas for the veteran going forward.