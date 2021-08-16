"We are all going to win" - Four-Time WWE Champion reacts to rumors of CM Punk joining AEW

CM Punk is all but set to return to professional wrestling as an AEW star, and Alberto Del Rio recently reacted to the rumors during an interview with Pro Wrestling Defined.

Alberto Del Rio revealed that the speculation surrounding CM Punk's comeback gave him a lot of joy because he considers Phil Brooks a good friend.

The Mexican star put Punk over as a "fantastic" person and recalled instantly hitting it off with the former WWE Champion when they first met.

Alberto El Patron explained how he was glad to hear about CM Punk's desire to return to the ring, and he stated how it would help the entire pro wrestling industry.

The four-time WWE champion said it didn't matter where CM Punk landed, as fans are guaranteed to witness a refreshing phase in pro wrestling following the superstar's in-ring return.

"When I heard the news and rumors about Punk making a comeback gave me joy," said Alberto Del Rio. "I was so happy to hear that because he is one of the best wrestlers in the world. A fantastic guy, a fantastic person. Someone that since day number one, he became my friend. He was always helping me."

I'm happy. If it's real that he is going to wrestle again, it doesn't matter where he goes. WWE, AEW, they are going to win. I mean, the companies and the fans. We are all going to win with CM Punk if he returns to the ring again," added Del Rio.

"We had amazing matches all over the world": Alberto Del Rio on his in-ring chemistry with CM Punk

Alberto Del Rio even revealed that one of his best-ever matches happened against CM Punk at a WWE live event in Japan.

The Royal Rumble winner noted how the Japanese fans were heavily invested in their match, and the loud chants made it difficult for him to communicate with Punk.

Del Rio added that he and Punk put it all on the line to give Japanese viewers a classic house show match to remember. He compared the electric crowd to the energetic audiences he used to perform in front of in Mexico.

CM Punk is expected to make his AEW debut on the next episode of Rampage, and to say that the excitement is high among the fans would be a massive understatement.

