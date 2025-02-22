"We all can't be good at everything" - Ex-WWE personality takes a jab at Triple H after SmackDown (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Triple H producing the main roster shows. The King of Kings is currently the Chief Content Officer of the company.

Hunter took over the reins of the creative team after Vince McMahon stepped away. Since then, he has managed to usher in a new era for WWE with the company hitting record numbers during their events across the globe.

On a recent episode of BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo mentioned that it was okay that Triple H couldn't write the best show. The former WWE writer explained that he was a better writer than Hunter but could never come close to The Cerebral Assassin in the ring. However, he felt that The Game should hire a consultant and better writers instead of trying to put on the same shows every week.

"There's nothing wrong with that. We all can't be good at everything. I could have never had the wrestling career Triple H had." [From 50:35 onwards]

Apart from his efforts in producing quality content for WWE, Hunter will be recognized for his legendary career this year.

The Game will go into the Hall of Fame later this year for his in-ring career spanning over two decades.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit BroDown and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.

