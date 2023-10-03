"We got to about 160 steps" - WWE Hall of Famer details insane planning of his match with Randy Savage (Exclusive)

WWE legend Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat recently revealed how meticulously his WrestleMania 3 match against 'Macho Man' Randy Savage was planned.

Steamboat and Savage had one of the greatest WWE matches of all time when they stepped inside the ring in front of a molten crowd at the Silverdome in Michigan. The fans were left stunned by the level of athleticism and precision displayed by the two giants of the business.

While it was Ricky Steamboat who ultimately came on top and captured the Intercontinental Championship, the late great Randy Savage, too, lost nothing in defeat.

In an interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Steamboat revealed that since he and Savage did not get into the ring before their WrestleMania match, they planned all the spots in advance. The former WWE Hall of Famer added that the two superstars came up with a staggering 160 steps to be followed by them in the ring.

"I got with Randy because we never really worked with each other. We just did the angle, and basically, he beat me down and came down the top rope at me. So we never really had a match match, so to speak. So we would just get together whenever the opportunity would come up and start putting together the match. I got those two yellow legal pads, and I said, 'We need to start taking some notes.' Step number one, Step number two, we got upto about 160 steps," Ricky Steamboat said. [1:20 - 1:56]

WWE veteran Ricky Steamboat on how he and Randy Savage memorized all the spots

Ricky Steamboat further disclosed that whenever he met Randy Savage before WrestleMania 3, the two would break down the spots in detail. He added that the two would intensely quiz each other so that they had it all memorized.

"And then after we got the match completely done, every time we would meet leading up to WrestleMania, I would say, 'Okay, my pad, step number 37 is this, tell me the rest of the match.' And then he would go 38 is this, 39 is this. So we would quiz each other back and forth, back and forth until, you know, we got it completely memorized," Ricky Steamboat added. [2:00 - 2:30]

Steamboat was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009 for his immeasurable contributions to the wrestling business for decades.

