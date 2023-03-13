"We got in an argument" - The Undertaker on Vince McMahon's retirement from WWE last June

It is no secret that WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker and Vince McMahon have had a close relationship over the years. The Phenom might just be the most loyal employee the former Chairman has had in his entire career.

On a recent edition of BT Sport with Ariel Helwani, The Undertaker told a story regarding Vince McMahon's retirement in the summer of last year, when the two went at it for a bit and Taker thought the latter was simply messing around with him.

The WWE legend revealed what Vince McMahon told him over a phone call the day before the latter retired. Here's what he had to say:

"He called me the day before he announced it and we got in an argument because I thought he was ribbing me. I said, ‘There’s no way. There is absolutely no way you’re stepping away.’ He was like, ‘No, this is what I’m going to do.’ I’m like, 'Why are you [bleeped] with me? This is me.’ We ended up going at it a little bit. Finally, I was like, ‘All right. Okay.’ Sure enough, the next day, Vince resigned, but I knew there’s no way he’d stay away." [17:52 onwards]

Taker continued:

"Even in this role, I think it’s going to be challenging for him. I mean, that’s his baby, man. He’s the one that created this whole thing. I know he wants to make sure these TV deals and everything are done the right way. Right now, that’s his sole motivation, but that’s Vince McMahon. I don’t know. We’ll see where it goes, but a WWE without Vince is, for me, hard to imagine."

You can watch the entire interview here. Meanwhile, read more about a surprising former WWE Superstar that Vince wanted to end The Streak.

The Undertaker on his former on-screen WWE rival running things behind the scenes

Triple H is one of Taker's greatest on-screen rivals. The two have faced each other thrice at WrestleMania and numerous other times on pay-per-view. Their "End of an Era" encounter at WrestleMania 28 was revered by fans and fellow peers in the industry.

When asked about his thoughts on Triple H running creative behind the scenes in the aforementioned interview, The Undertaker had a ton of praise for The Game:

“He’s done great. He has always been such a creative force even when he was such a talent. He always had great ideas. It was a perfect position I think for him. I think he’s done a really, really good job, and under really difficult situations too.” [19:55-20:20]

A Kenny For Your Thoughts @_kennythoughts Shawn Michaels, Triple H and The Undertaker are all now officially retired.



It truly is the end of an era. Shawn Michaels, Triple H and The Undertaker are all now officially retired. It truly is the end of an era. https://t.co/4C027Zckxt

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE on BT Sport and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

A WWE legend calls The Firefly Funhouse embarrassing here

Poll : 0 votes