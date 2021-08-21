'We got nothing for you' - John Cena's former manager compares Asuka's situation to ex-WWE star (Exclusive)

Asuka has been off WWE television for a while now. A report from Dave Meltzer revealed that Asuka is in good health and that the only reason why Asuka has been away from TV is that creative has no plans in place for her.

John Cena's former manager and OVW figure Kenny Bolin appeared on Smack Talk and responded to the rumors. He compared it to Matt Morgan's situation in 2005, where WWE had no creative plans for him. He said that WWE writers should be fired for not having plans for Asuka:

"If you can't come up with something for Matt Morgan, then we need to fire the writers. Asuka, one of the top 5 talented female wrestlers in the world, if not the top 2, and we got nothing for you? Good god!" declared Bolin.

Asuka participated in the 2021 Women's Money in the Bank ladder match but was unable to replicate the success she had in 2020, where she won the briefcase in the unconventional "corporate ladder match."

Asuka was a key figure in WWE during the pandemic/Thunderdome era. During this time, she had two reigns as the RAW Women's Champion and one reign as the WWE Women's Tag Team champion alongside Charlotte Flair.

Asuka's incredible record in WWE

I'm here! — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) August 3, 2021

Despite having no plans for her right now, there's no doubt that Asuka has been one of WWE's most important female stars since her main roster debut in 2017. Overall, the Empress of Tomorrow is a Grand Slam Women's Champion.

She won singles titles in NXT, SmackDown, and RAW and also held the Women's Tag Team titles multiple times. To add to that, she is the first Women's Royal Rumble winner and has also won the Money in the Bank briefcase once, in 2020.

Unfortunately, WWE doesn't seem to have plans for Asuka now, but that could change in a matter of time post-SummerSlam.

