Update on Asuka's WWE status, real reason why she has been off TV - Reports

Monday Night RAW Superstar Asuka has been away from WWE television since last month's Money in the Bank pay-per-view. Fans have been speculating about the reason behind her absence and we now have an update on the same.

On the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that Asuka is fine. The reason behind her on-screen absence is simply that WWE doesn't have any creative plans for her right now. Asuka is also said to have been backstage on RAW but left the venue early due to no creative plans.

Asuka last competed in the Women's Money in the Bank 2021 ladder match last month alongside Alexa Bliss, Nikki A.S.H., Naomi, Liv Morgan, Zelina Vega, Natalya, and Tamina. Nikki A.S.H. won the match and the very next night on RAW, cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to become the new RAW Women's Champion.

Asuka has been one of the most featured stars on RAW since Becky Lynch's departure last year

Becky Lynch's departure from WWE last year due to her pregnancy was a huge setback for Monday Night RAW's women's division. However, it was Asuka who took over the mantle from her and became the face of the division.

Asuka won the 2020 Women's Money in the Bank match. The next night on RAW, Becky Lynch made her pregnancy announcement and revealed that the Money in the Bank match was for the RAW Women's title, officially crowning Asuka as the new champion.

Asuka held on to the RAW Women's Championship for a very long time, defeating several top names. She finally dropped the title at WrestleMania 37 to Rhea Ripley, ending her title reign at 231 days.

She remained in the title picture for a few more months before forming a tag team with Naomi on RAW. It is to be seen when the Empress of Tomorrow makes her WWE return.

