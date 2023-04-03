"We got some problems and I felt it tonight" - Roman Reigns hints at internal strife within The Bloodline

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns recently spoke about some problems in The Bloodline.

Reigns faced one of the biggest tests of his title reign in the form of Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39. The American Nightmare pushed Roman to his limits during their WrestleMania main event.

It took interference from The Usos and Solo Sikoa for The Tribal Chief to land the decisive Spear and pin Cody.

During the WrestleMania Sunday Press Conference, Reigns mentioned that he could feel some tension within the Bloodline over the weekend. However, he made it clear that despite having his back against the wall, he came out and delivered a dominant performance.

The Tribal Chief detailed that he will deal with problems within the family in the coming weeks.

"I'm not the only megastar here, the whole Bloodline is. We got some problems and I felt it tonight. You see, my little social media boy sent out the tweet, my back was against the wall. What's a Tribal Chief supposed to do? Lift his family up just like I did from the beginning. We're gonna handle some business, we're gonna sort it out. But we've only begun. Get used to this." [From 16:42 - 17:09]

Roman Reigns claimed he was the greatest of all time

During the same post-WrestleMania press conference, Reigns proclaimed himself as the greatest of all time. The Tribal Chief was ecstatic after the victory over Cody Rhodes and dared the entire roster to step up to The Bloodline.

"This isn't a promo. I didn't look in the mirror in the shower and come up with this stuff. This is as real as it gets. And the man I beat tonight, his dad told me that years ago. I'm the greatest of all time."

Roman Reigns mentioned that Dusty Rhodes saw potential in him years ago and now he has finally taken down everyone in his quest to be at the top of WWE.

