"WE GOT THROUGH THE HARDEST BATTLE"- Former WWE star Dana Brooke claims she got through a difficult phase with Ulysses Diaz, sends heartfelt note

Former WWE Superstar Dana Brooke recently sent out a heartfelt message to her husband Ulysses Diaz on social media.

Brooke is a former 15-time WWE 24/7 Champion, and is known for her time inside the squared circle. Brooke's last match was a number one contender battle royal match for the WWE NXT Women's Championship, where she lost the bout when Thea Hail eliminated her. On 21st September, Brooke was released from the company.

Taking to social media recently, Brooke sent out a heartwarming message to her real-life husband Ulysses Diaz, as she mentioned how grateful she is to have the latter in her life.

"I got GOD... But I also have YOU! The obstacles we have overcome within this year has been bc GOD got US... & you have never left my side - WE GOT THROUGH THE HARDEST BATTLE.. We can get through anything!!"

Check out a screengrab of Dana Brooke's Instagram story on this link.

Vince Russo shared his honest opinion on Dana Brooke's future

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo shared his honest opinion on Dana Brooke's future, following her departure from the company.

While speaking in an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Chris Featherstone and EC3 on The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo praised Brooke for working hard while she was a part of the company.

The veteran further appreciated Brooke's work ethic, and mentioned that the latter won't face any difficulty in earning her own money, despite being released from the company.

"A lot of people gave her grief about her work, and the way she worked," Russo said. "However, this is why she's gonna make it – very EC3ish – she worked her b*tt off, bro. You could tell that maybe she wasn't cut out to be the world's best wrestler, but you could tell that this woman had the work ethic, was willing to put everything into it, and if that's who she is, she's gonna have no problem making money."

It would be exciting to see what Dana Brooke's next plans are following her departure from the company.

What are your thoughts on the same? Sound off in the comments section below.

New member in the Judgment Day? She claims she's obsessed with Rhea! More details here