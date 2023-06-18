"WE GOT US" - Jey Uso sends a bold message to Jimmy Uso after betraying Roman Reigns

Jey Uso took to social media to send a message to his brother Jimmy after The Usos once again got back on the same page.

On last week's episode of SmackDown, a mistake from Jimmy Uso saw Austin Theory beat Jey and retain the United States Champion. Upon Reigns' return to television this week, The Usos officially left The Bloodline by betraying The Tribal Chief once and for all.

Taking to Instagram, Jey shared a backstage video of him and Jimmy from this week's SmackDown. He also sent a short message, courtesy of the caption.

"WE GOT US🩸 “You almost thought i was gon leave yo… #WeBeenTheOnes," wrote Jey.

Jey has been a part of Reigns and The Bloodline's current storyline from the beginning.

He even unsuccessfully challenged his cousin twice for the Universal Title in the past.

Jimmy and Jey Uso will face Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa at Money in the Bank

The Bloodline will finally cross paths following the faction's implosion on this week's episode of SmackDown.

In the aftermath of Jey Uso's betrayal, WWE announced on SmackDown Lowdown that The Usos will face Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in a tag team match at the upcoming Money in the Bank Premium Live Event in London.

After weeks of issues between Reigns and The Usos, both Jimmy and Jey will get the opportunity to get back at their cousin. Meanwhile, Reigns is on the back of a huge and rare tag team match.

At the Night of Champions Premium Live Event, the team of Reigns and Sikoa unsuccessfully challenged for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. An interference from The Usos eventually saw Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens retain their titles.

