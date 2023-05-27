"We gotta wait eight months"- 37-year-old WWE star could be the one to finally dethrone Roman Reigns, according to Dutch Mantell (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns' unchallenged dominance in WWE for nearly three years has left many wondering who could finally dethrone The Bloodline leader. According to wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell, Cody Rhodes is the closest one who can take the titles off Roman.

Cody Rhodes was on the cusp of usurping The Head of the Table during their match at WrestleMania 39. However, the numbers advantage proved too much for him in the end, as Solo Sikoa attacked Rhodes from behind to help his Tribal Chief retain the title. The duo have been kept off each other's paths since then and were drafted to different brands.

During the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell was asked about who can put an end to Roman Reigns' ongoing run. Here's what he had to say:

"Well, I think he wants to take time off and he wants to go here and go there. I don't see a chance he can take it off yet. I don't see where he's going. As far as who's going to take the title of him, it's not going to be Sami Zayn, I don't think, it's not going to be Kevin Owens, I don't think. Probably the closest one would be Cody Rhodes but he's on RAW now, right? So, now we gotta wait eight months for that to roll around." [41:03 to 41:31]

The dissension within The Bloodline could result in Roman Reigns' dominance ending in WWE

While Roman Reigns may have got the better of Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39, The Usos were not able to retain their titles against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. This has caused the cracks to widen within The Bloodline as the Tribal Chief was unhappy with his cousins' losing the gold.

Over the last few weeks, we have seen the tension rise within the group as Roman continued to berate Jimmy and Jey Uso. The Tribal Chief also decided to take the Sami Zayn-Kevin Owens problem into his own hand and will be competing for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship at Night of Champions alongside Solo Sikoa.

Roman Reigns has also forbidden The Usos from being present during his match at WWE's upcoming PLE. With reports indicating Reigns' next title defense could be against Jimmy or Jey, it is expected that the duo will cost The Tribal Chief his match at Night of Champions.

