"We would have a great time" - Teddy Long on doing drugs with WWE Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

WWE legend Teddy Long recently opened up about doing "drugs" with Road Warrior Hawk and recalled an incident when they were on the road together.

Road Warrior Hawk is one-half of arguably the greatest tag team of all time, The Road Warriors, alongside his partner, Road Warrior Animal. The two revolutionized tag team wrestling and went on to win several titles across the globe.

The duo was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011 for their unparalleled contributions to the wrestling business. On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long discussed the equation he shared with Road Warrior Hawk back in the day.

Long mentioned that he and Hawk had a close bond due to their shared love for drugs. He also recalled a memorable incident involving the two when they rode together. Teddy Long revealed that he got into an argument with a person at a gas station, only for Road Warrior Hawk to intervene and knock the person down.

"I loved Hawk, and I wanted to be with Hawk because I loved drugs. I knew he was gonna have the drugs, and we would have a great time. Me and him were very tight, though. One time we were in Charlotte, and we stopped at the gas station to get some gas. And I think I went in first to do something, and I got into something with a mark that was at the gas station. It turned into a little bit of an argument. And the next thing I know, Hawk came in, and he saw me and this mark, and the next thing I know, Hawk just decked him," said Teddy Long. [4:08 - 4:40]

WWE veteran Bully Ray on wanting him to wrestle The Road Warriors

In a chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling earlier this year, Bully Ray spoke about how he and D-Von Dudley never got the chance to wrestle The Road Warriors in WWE.

The WWE veteran mentioned that the two team's starkly different styles would have resulted in a memorable bout. Ray also pointed out how The Road Warriors were "over" in virtually every arena they stepped foot into.

"The dream match that everybody wanted to see was Dudleys vs Road Warriors. And that's the one we wanted to see also. That would have been an interesting match because the styles in which the teams put matches together. It's very different. So whether they would have been able to keep up with the pace we set. But they were The Road Warriors; they were able to do everything. They worked with everybody and were over no matter where they went," said Bully Ray.

Considering just how talented the two teams were, one could only imagine the greatness they could have achieved had they crossed paths.

