"We were held scoreless" - Details of how Undertaker beat two wrestlers in basketball before a show (Exclusive)

The Undertaker is one of the most naturally-gifted athletes that has graced a professional wrestling ring. It's also no secret that an established basketball background played a significant role in helping him transition to professional wrestling.

The Undertaker was a pretty fine basketball player as he even beat two wrestlers in a short game before a wrestling show. Dutch Mantell revealed a fantastic story from the early days of The Dead Man's career during the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk.

Mantell mentored and managed The Undertaker in the late 1980s, and they often traveled for shows across cities.

The Undertaker, Dutch Mantell, and former NWA star Action Jackson arrived at one such show and decided to have an impromptu basketball contest, in which the first side to reach five baskets would win.

The Phenom took on both Jackson and Mantell at the same time and didn't even let them get a single point on the board. Here's Dutch Mantell recalling the memorable game:

"One day, I'm playing, and we get to this town early, and they've got a basketball out there and some kids playing. So, me and 'Taker go out there and another guy named Action Jackson. So we're shooting around and then, 'Taker just said, let's just play fives, where you hit five baskets, and you win. And I said, 'Na, you're 6'11'. He said, 'I'll play both of you.' He played me and Action Jackson. I'm not a good basketball player, but I learned something else that day, Action Jackson can't play (laughs), and we were held scoreless. 'Taker just scored all kinds of points. He would shoot from the top of the foul line, from the corner. He was hitting all over. But he is a very good Basketball player, so. He played in some small school in Texas," revealed Dutch Mantell.

Will The Undertaker be at WrestleMania 38?

The speculation about The Undertaker's possible involvement at WrestleMania 38 will continue to grow louder as we edge closer to WWE's showcase event.

The future Hall of Famer is admittedly done with in-ring days and revealed during a recent interview that it was time for the younger superstars to take over and lead WWE into a new era.

The Undertaker also has several surgeries lined up in the near future as the former WWE champion slowly transitions to life as a fully retired professional wrestler.

