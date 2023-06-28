"We out here, ma!" - 32-year-old WWE Superstar shares heartfelt reaction to being promoted for Money in the Bank

A 32-year-old WWE Superstar has shared a heartwarming reaction to being promoted for Money in the Bank this Saturday night in London.

Zelina Vega has qualified for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match this Saturday night. She battled Rhea Ripley last month at WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico for the SmackDown Women's Championship but was unable to defeat The Eradicator. Vega now has the opportunity to earn another title match down the line if she can capture the Money in the Bank briefcase this Saturday night.

A wrestling fan uploaded a photo of a bus promoting Money in the Bank, and Zelina was featured on it, along with many other top stars. Zelina shared a heartfelt reaction to the image ahead of the premium live event.

"🥲🥲🥲 #BoricuaInTheBank 🇵🇷 We out here, Ma!," she tweeted.

Rhea Ripley boasts about her victory over Zelina Vega at WWE Backlash

Rhea Ripley is the reigning Women's World Champion, but several superstars are coming after her title on RAW. Zelina had her opportunity at gold at Backlash in Puerto Rico but came up short in her match against Rhea Ripley.

After successfully defeating Zelina Vega to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship at WWE Backlash, Ripley said she didn't care if the crowd was behind the challenger. She added that she shut them up for good and left Vega in the ring like a "little pretzel."

"I felt amazing because you know what they were behind Zelina Vega so much and I shut them all up for good. When Mami walked out, the SmackDown Women's Champion still, and Zelina Vega was left in the ring like a little pretzel. So, yeah you could say I'm pretty ecstatic. That's all you're getting from me. Goodbye," said Rhea Ripley.

Vega has the chance to avenge her loss against Rhea Ripley but will have to win the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match this Saturday to guarantee herself a future title shot. It will be fascinating to see which superstar captures the briefcase at the premium live event in London.

Which WWE Superstar would you like to see win the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Cm Punk's AEW Controversy Explained

Poll : 0 votes