"We should just cut your hair." — Dolph Ziggler reveals ridiculous reasons why WWE did not want to push him

Dolph Ziggler is undoubtedly one of the most talented Superstars in WWE. During his time with the company, Dolph Ziggler has been able to win the World Heavyweight Championship twice, but neither of his runs was memorable. In fact, Dolph Ziggler's inconsistent booking by WWE made the WWE Universe lose faith in Dolph Ziggler altogether.

Talking about the ridiculous changes that WWE wanted to make to his character, Dolph Ziggler revealed during an interview with Alex McCarthy, that the reason that WWE did not want to push him, was apparently his hair.

Dolph Ziggler on WWE wanting to cut his hair

Dolph Ziggler revealed that towards the beginning of his career in WWE, he was told that he would never be a world champion due to his hair.

"One time, a long time ago, I was told that the reason I am not credible enough, this was ten years ago maybe longer, to be winning World Championships, was because of my hair. Not that I get beat up, not that I lose every match, not that I don't talk, but because of my blond hair. So it got cut short and dyed black, and I was serious, and I went out to beat the hell out of Santino. And it was the dumbest thing I've ever done. I didn't want to do it. It was not me. You can find a way to introduce more of my shooting background into things, but here is what they wanted. After three weeks, they said, 'Uh, our bad.'"

Dolph Ziggler had his own ideas for the character, but he revealed that in WWE, it was always a struggle both backstage and in the ring to get what he wanted.

"It's sometimes people don't see. Oh maybe if I beat people up sometimes, or won a couple of matches, or talked, or just talked as I am right now and got to defend myself. Hey, I should be out here tying people in knots, winning world titles, getting on the microphone, hopping on a jet, get down, do a press conference, and strutting away like Ric Flair.' And they go, 'Uh yeah... but I don't know, we should just cut your hair.' I tried to get out of this as much as I could. Sadly, that's the vision they have. So, you have to go with that and have to fight them every single day. I fight the good fight behind the scenes and in the ring every day."

