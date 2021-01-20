"We just had two different plans" - Mercedes Martinez on why she left RETRIBUTION and returned to WWE NXT

When WWE first began with RETRIBUTION back in the summer of 2020, two women were involved with the group. Mia Yim and Mercedes Martinez.

Yim later went on to get the name Reckoning, but Martinez disappeared from the group and eventually returned to WWE NXT, attacking the Women's Champion Io Shirai.

It was reported last year that Martinez asked to be removed from RETRIBUTION and return to the black and gold brand. In speaking today with Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Martinez revealed more information behind what happened.

"I was given an opportunity and I took the opportunity. Not knowing what the outcome would be. You got to make the best of everything you can, but I think when that opportunity came, it wasn't for me. When you hit the pinnacle of your career, as I did, hitting 20 years, you want to make the most of your career, and make it part of a legacy...I just think being part of that group, it’s not hidden fact that it was me, I don’t hide the fact, I don’t mention it, only because it was just a small part of what the bigger picture is."

Mercedes Martinez says there are no hard feelings with WWE over her leaving the RETRIBUTION faction

Martinez was quick to point out to PWInsider that there are no hurt feelings with WWE over her exit from the RETRIBUTION group. She also wishes the other members of the group nothing but the best.

"It’s kind of one of those things where it’s, 'this is where Mercedes is, but maybe it doesn’t fit the mold, doesn’t fit her career’. It was no hard feelings, I just think we both had two different plans, I wanted one thing to go one way, and they had a different outlook. I wish them success, to all those part of the group, and I wish them the best."

Tomorrow night on WWE NXT, Mercedes Martinez will team with Toni Storm in the first round of the Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic against Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter. As of this writing, the tournament's complete brackets haven't been revealed.

