"We all know" - Fans name 37-year-old superstar the best underdog in WWE 

The WWE Universe has selected a RAW Superstar as being the best underdog right now.

Gunther is quickly approaching The Honky Tonk Man's record as longest reigning Intercontinental Champion in history. However, he has an unlikely foe standing in his way next week on WWE RAW. Chad Gable recently won a Fatal-4-Way match to become the number-one contender for the Intercontinental Championship.

He defeated Giovanni Vinci of Imperium this past Monday night on RAW, which prompted Gunther to issue a challenge to Otis of Alpha Academy. The Ring General defeated the big man via pinfall after connecting with a Powerbomb, but Chad Gable sent him a message after the bout. Gable got into the ring and sent Gunther flying across the ring with a release German Suplex. Alpha Academy stood tall in the ring as Imperium retreated this past Monday night on RAW.

WWE's official Twitter account asked fans who they believe is the best underdog in the promotion at the moment.

Expand Tweet

The wrestling world responded with a variety of names, but the superstar that was mentioned the most was Chad Gable.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Chad Gable comments on a singles run in WWE

Chad Gable has already proven to be an excellent tag team wrestler but is hoping for the opportunity to do more in the company.

The veteran has a chance to capture the Intercontinental Championship when he battles Gunther next week on WWE RAW. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling ahead of SummerSlam, Gable disclosed that he has been asking for the chance to prove himself as a singles competitor for a long time and this might finally be his chance to do so.

"Singles stuff, I had this great thing with Gunther on Monday. I want that to continue. I hold the victory over The Ring General. So I've been asking for a chance to prove myself as a singles guy for a long, long time, that I'm more than just a tag team guy. So this might finally be my chance to back that up," said Chad Gable. [3:36 - 4:00]

You can check out the entire interview with Gable and Otis in the video below:

Gable will be heading into his match against Gunther as the heavy underdog. Only time will tell if he can pull off the upset and capture the Intercontinental Championship next Monday night on WWE RAW.

Would you like to see Gable dethrone Gunther? Sound off in the comments section below.

BREAKING: Big update on Bray Wyatt right here