"We don't like each other" - Popular WWE Superstar confirms real-life heat with CM Punk; it's not Seth Rollins

WWE Superstar CM Punk is currently involved in an intriguing three-way rivalry with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. The Visionary has often spoken about his dislike for The Second City Saint. However, another popular star recently confirmed having real-life heat with the legend.

During his appearance on the WAFFLIN' Podcast, former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre spoke about his rivalry with The Best in the World. The Scottish Warrior noted that he and Punk genuinely hate each other.

However, the 39-year-old added that they were professional enough to put forth an incredible program. He noted that their personal rivalry helped the two stars push their limits and attempt to outperform each other.

"We don't like each other. We genuinely don't. But we're able to be professional enough within the confines of WWE to turn it into magic on television, which it was, because it was very much based in reality. Every week, how good he is at his job, how good I am at my job, we're trying to top each other because of that personal rivalry, and because we're such professionals and because we're good at our job. That's what it was every week, was trying to outdo each other, outdo each other, outdo each other, and the people that benefitted the most were the fans," he said. [From 19:24 to 19:50]

You can check out Drew McIntyre's comments in the video below:

CM Punk is all set to main-event WrestleMania for the very first time later this month. He will compete with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns in a Triple Threat Match. On the other hand, Drew McIntyre is likely to wrestle Damian Priest on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Drew McIntyre reflects on working with CM Punk

Later on the same podcast with Joe Weller, Theo Baker, and Luke Martin, Drew McIntyre opened up about working with CM Punk despite their differences.

The former World Heavyweight Champion noted that he did not always collaborate with Punk. McIntyre added that the two would communicate through a mediator instead. The Scotsman stated that they went hard at each other during their promos.

"Him and I didn't always collaborate, we just talked to a mediator, and we'll see you out there, and we just went like the old west on the microphone with each other. [...] We just have somebody kind of back and forth, 'You got this time. This is the message. See you out there.' And with him and I on the microphone, it's just like the Old West with the gun. We just go back and forth shooting each other on the microphone until you know one gets the upper hand," he said. [From 20:00 onwards]

Drew McIntyre and CM Punk put forth an incredible feud last year. It will be interesting to see if the two stars compete in a WWE match in the near future.

