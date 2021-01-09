'We'll see' - JTG comments on possible WWE return for an exciting new role (Exclusive)

JTG had many interesting things to share about his WWE career on the latest episode of SK Wrestling's 'Off the SKript' series. We've already covered the former WWE Superstar talking about the creative plans that were rejected by WWE.

JTG also spoke about possibly returning to WWE to take up a creative role. Dr. Chris Featherstone told JTG that he possessed a creative mind that could get him a backstage role in WWE. JTG responded by saying that he has received similar comments in the past, most notably from Jim Ross. The veteran announcer asked JTG during an interview whether he'd be interested in working in a creative team.

The former Cryme Tyme member revealed that he received compliments for the work on his book, in which he wrote about his WWE experiences.

"You know, you're not the first person to ask me that. I got interviewed by Jim Ross, and he said the same thing, 'You ever thought about working creative?' Because he read the book and he was like, 'You have a very, you tell great stories, and you deliver it in a very. It's not like you were coming across as bitter; he didn't get that from my book."

The former WWE Superstar said that he wasn't bitter about how his WWE career panned out, and he tried his best to put a comedic spin to the contents of his book.

"He got that it was an experience, and I was just telling it from my point of view, and it came across funny. I took a very funny approach to the stories and a comedic approach."

I know there is a hierarchy there, and you got to start from the bottom: JTG on a possible creative role in WWE

JTG was quick to note that he had a fantastic time in the WWE and joked that the only regrets he had were not bulking up and growing a beard.

"It was an amazing experience, and I don't have any regrets besides not growing this badass beard and putting on some muscle (laughs)."

When asked about whether he sees himself returning to WWE for a job behind the scenes, JTG explained that he understands the WWE hierarchy. While JTG kept the door open, he didn't sound too keen on starting at the bottom.

"We'll see. I know there is a hierarchy there, and you got to start from the bottom, you know, start bringing in coffee for the team, and I don't know if I want to do all that."

