"We'll see if it works or not" - Wrestling veteran believes WWE is creatively aware regarding the future of Bray Wyatt's 'Uncle Howdy' storyline (Exclusive)

Bray Wyatt was involved in another incredible segment backstage on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell claimed that Wyatt's segment made an impression on him. He believes that WWE is creatively aware of what they're doing with this ongoing storyline.

Last week on the blue brand, Uncle Howdy confronted Wyatt. He kept tormenting the former Universal Champion on this week's show.

"Good segment. While I was watching it, I was saying 'What's going on here?' which means that it made an impression on me and why is it conveying to me? And he's got a hair trigger, he could go off at anytime. And Uncle Howdy, they kept showing that background. Uncle Howdy, that's his name? I don't know anymore than you. But they're building on it and they have a way to go, I'm sure, at this point. So where they go we'll see if it works or not. He did a great job though," said Dutch Mantell. [31:10 – 32:14]

Wyatt made his return at the Extreme Rules premium live event. Since then, he hasn't engaged in a feud with any other WWE star.

However, it looks like the 35-year-old is instead battling himself and his own demons.

Bray Wyatt will appear at WWE Crown Jewel

Bray Wyatt is set to make his huge return to Saudi Arabia as part of Crown Jewel 2022.

WWE recently confirmed that the former Universal Champion will be appearing on the show. He is likely to address the fans, as the company hasn't announced a match or an opponent for Wyatt.

The identity of Uncle Howdy could very well be revealed in a few hours at Crown Jewel. WWE might be planning a major segment featuring Wyatt on the show.

Bray Wyatt is no stranger to competing in Saudi Arabia. In 2019 he defeated Seth Rollins in a Falls Count Anywhere Match to win the Universal Championship. Whereas, at Super Showdown 2020, Wyatt lost the same championship to Goldberg in three minutes.

Crown Jewel is all set to take place at Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

