"We have a lot of families breaking up on SmackDown"- Wrestling veteran gives his honest opinion on Roman Reigns' ongoing feud (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell gave his honest opinion on the ongoing feud between The Bloodline and Roman Reigns.

On the most recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, The Tribal Chief entered the ring alongside Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman. Jey Uso and Sami Zayn were nowhere to be found when The Bloodline entered.

The former Honorary Uce later rushed into the ring wearing a hoodie and attacked Reigns while the crowd cheered him on. Eventually, Zayn was taken down by Jimmy and Sikoa.

Speaking on the most recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Mantell compared the feud between Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio to that of Jey Uso & Sami Zayn vs. Reigns feud.

He further added that a lot of families are breaking up recently and that there can be many perspectives to that.

He said:

"We have a lot of families breaking up on SmackDown. The Usos and Roman breaking up. Well, sometimes you'll find two angles or kind of like another angle, because the same people are put in together, but I did like the race track deal. That race track is very very small since I had a football stadium, so they can't get really fast and they just allow them often to the crowd." (43:22- 44:57)

Vince Russo said that Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn's match will definitely benefit the latter

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently said that Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn's feud will benefit the latter.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the veteran mentioned that WWE has booked Sami in a way that even if he loses to The Tribal Chief, he will still get over for putting up a show against Reigns.

He detailed:

"Here's where they are. AJ Styles vs. Brock Lesnar. We know, no way in heck AJ is gonna beat him, but this is the way they always think, bro. If they have a hell of a match, Sami Zayn is gonna get over even if he loses. You know that's how they think. He's gonna have a hell of a match in his hometown, and he's Rocky Balboa, and he's not giving up, and Roman Reigns is shaking his head, saying, 'I can't put this guy away.' That's gonna get Sami over!" said Vince Russo.

Sami Zayn will face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the upcoming Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

