"We love you" - Bayley breaks character to send a heartfelt message to released WWE Superstar

Former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley has reacted to Dakota Kai's WWE release and sent a heartfelt message to her.

Dakota Kai was one of several NXT stars who were let go by WWE yesterday in a string of releases. Other stars who got released are Harland, Malcolm Bivens, Dexter Lumis, Raelyn Divine, Mila Malani, Draco Anthony, Sanjana George, Persia Pirotta, and Paige Prinzivalli.

Taking to Twitter after Kai's release, Bayley revealed how the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion helped her during her injury and recovery process and made sure she didn't feel alone.

"I can never fully express how much Dakota Kai has helped me during my injury process. She constantly checks in on me, reassures what I’m feeling is only temporary, and shares her experience with me so I don’t feel alone," wrote The Role Model in her tweet.

The former RAW Women's Champion further added in another tweet that she was looking forward to working with Dakota Kai when she returned from injury.

"… And Dakota is one of the main reasons I couldn’t wait to get healthy. For the opportunity to wrestle her, to work alongside her, to make history with her. Now I just have to be jealous of whoever gets to. We love you Charlie! See you around."

Dakota Kai teased forming a new stable with Bayley last year

The 2021 WWE Draft saw several top stars jumping brands from either Monday Night RAW to Friday Night SmackDown or vice versa. Multiple NXT stars also received their main roster call-ups during the draft. However, two major names who weren't drafted were Bayley and Dakota Kai.

After the disappointment, Kai amusingly suggested forming a stable with The Role Model, calling themselves the "Free Agents."

The former RAW Women's Champion has been away from WWE television since July 2021, when she suffered a leg injury while training at the Performance Center.

As for Dakota Kai, several WWE stars have taken to their social media to send love and praise to her. It will be interesting to see where she'll go next.

