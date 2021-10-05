Female star pitches a new stable idea as Bayley opens up on her WWE Draft status

Bayley received a hilarious suggestion from Dakota Kai after both WWE Superstars remained undrafted during the 2021 Draft.

Bayley posted a tweet earlier tonight revealing her brand status following the 2021 WWE Draft. The Role Model ended up being a free agent this year.

Bayley's tweet received an amusing response from fellow WWE Superstar Dakota Kai. The latter also went undrafted and she doesn't seem too thrilled about it.

Kai told Bayley they should form a new stable called "The Free Agents."

"New stable. The “Free Agents”," said Kai in her response to Bayley.

Bayley suffered a bunch of setbacks this year

Bayley was one of WWE's MVPs during the pandemic era. She did an incredible job of carrying the SmackDown Women's division on her shoulders when the show was being produced from the WWE Performance Center.

Bayley had a stellar 380-day reign as SmackDown Women's Champion which came to an end at Hell In A Cell 2020 when she lost to Sasha Banks.

To the fans' surprise, Bayley didn't get a match at WrestleMania 37 earlier this year. She did get to be a part of a segment that ended with The Bella Twins beating her up. She later opened up about her WrestleMania snub.

"Well, it sucked because that’s everyone’s favorite time of the year. But, I’m gonna say this is the last interview I’m going to talk about WrestleMania because I have finally put it to peace. I could only be upset about it for so long, but I was able to show up Hulk Hogan, show up Titus O’Neil. I got embarrassed by the Bella Twins, whatever. I got to be on both shows of WrestleMania and I got to sit back and take in the fans a little more instead of just being stressed out," said Bayley.

The Role Model suffered an injury earlier this year and is expected to be out of action for nine months. This means that her fans won't get to see her compete in the first-ever Queen's Crown Tournament. The final of the tourney is scheduled to take place at the upcoming Crown Jewel event.

