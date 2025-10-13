  • home icon
  • "WE LOVE YOU" - Matt Hardy sends a message to 2 WWE legends who just retired

By Ishan Dubey
Modified Oct 13, 2025 10:31 GMT
The TNA and NXT Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy (Image via Matt
The TNA and NXT Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy (Image via Matt's Instagram)

Matt Hardy had one of the most awesome weeks ever in professional wrestling. In the past one week, the Hardys won the NXT Tag Team Championships, the HOG World Tag Team Championships and succesfully defended their TNA Tag titles at Bound for Glory. Matt recently sent a heartfelt message to Team 3-D after their historic battle at Bound for Glory.

At last week's NXT Showdown, the Hardys defeated DarkState to win the NXT Tag Team titles. Only a few days later, they also captured the House of Glory Tag Team titles by defeating Mane Event.

At Bound for Glory, the Hardys faced their long time rivals and fellow TNA Legends Team 3D in a Tables match. After a very intense match, Jeff and Matt won by putting Bully Ray through a table. This was supposed to be the final match in the career of Bully Ray and D-Von who are now retired.

Following the win, Matt Hardy took to X to send a heartfelt message to Team 3-D. He stated that both Jeff and him love them and thanked them for a wonderful match.

"THANK YOU, @TestifyDVon & @bullyray5150.. WE LOVE YOU. #TNABoundForGlory" he wrote.
Fans are excited to see what's next for the Hardys following their Bound for Glory victory.

Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy currently hold 4 different Tag Team titles

The Hardys are on a historic run right now as they hold tag team gold across different promotions. They became the TNA World Tag Team Champions in July by winning a Four-way ladders match at Slammiversary. The titles were held by Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler) and Ryan Nemeth before them.

They overcame DarkState last week in a Winner Takes All match to capture their first NXT Tag Team titles. Only a few days ago they also became the House of Glory Tag Team Champions. Jeff and Matt Hardy have also been reigning as the Fourth Rope Tag Team Champions for the past 300- days making them Quadruple Tag Team Champions.

It's great to see the Hardys make history even in the later stages of their careers.

Edited by Ishan Dubey
