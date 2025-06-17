"We love you" - Veteran breaks character after Liv Morgan suffers an injury on WWE RAW

One-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Liv Morgan, got injured during a match against Kairi Sane on the red brand. Today, Natalya unexpectedly broke character and sent a message to the injured star.

In the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Liv Morgan faced Kairi Sane in a one-on-one match. Sane caught Morgan's leg, and the champion fell awkwardly, moments into the match. The 31-year-old RAW star reportedly dislocated her shoulder, and the contest was abruptly stopped.

After the show, Bayley sent a message to Liv Morgan on X (formerly Twitter), as the injury was real and not a part of any ongoing storylines. Later, Natalya, a babyface star teaming up with Maxxine Dupri, broke character and shared a supportive message with the former Women's World Champion.

"we love you, Liv❤️," Natalya tweeted on X.

Ex-WWE writer comments on Liv Morgan's injury

Liv Morgan missed almost half of 2023 when she injured her shoulder and was written off by Rhea Ripley on WWE RAW in July. She made her long-awaited return in January 2024 when she competed in the Women's Royal Rumble match at WWE Royal Rumble 2024.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo pointed out that many women in the division have gotten injured lately or returned from an injury. The veteran named Asuka, Kairi Sane, also commented on Morgan's recent injury from the show.

"She gets hurt a lot. That’s what people forget, man. These girls are not big. They’re not big, and you just see so many injuries. Asuka just came back, Kairi Sane came back, and now, is Liv going to be on the shelf? Somebody is always injured," Russo said.

Before she got injured, the 31-year-old RAW star had plans to get a title match against IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship. It'll be interesting to see when Morgan returns to in-ring competition in the Stamford-based promotion.

