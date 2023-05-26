“We love you” - WWE fans take over press conference in support of current Champion

If today's WWE Night of Champions Media Event was any indication, Saudi Arabia is very excited about tomorrow's Premium Live Event.

Night of Champions is highlighted by a triple main event, but no match is seemingly more important to the people of Saudi Arabia than the match for the Undisputed WWE World Tag Team Titles.

Today during the Night of Champions Media Event in Saudi Arabia, Sami Zayn got a monster reaction from the WWE Universe in attendance, and they showered him with a variety of chants, including:

We love you

Ole ole ole

Welcome home

Sami's here

Sami Zayn

Eventually, Zayn was able to address the crowd and made his words short and sweet.

"Here's the thing I'm gonna keep this nice and short," Sami Zayn said. "I said it already; this thing with me and Roman, it's personal. He already took something away from me in front of my friends, in front of my family, in front of my people in Montreal. There's no way I'm gonna let them take this in front of my people again!" [1:01:19 - 1:01:40]

Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa walk out of the WWE Night of Champions Media Event

The crowd was so loud and passionate that it made Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa walk out of the press conference before it was finished.

It's clear that Saudi Arabia loves Sami Zayn, and they have been waiting for him to come and perform there for quite some time.

If Sami Zayn manages to pin Roman Reigns at Night of Champions tomorrow, it might result in one of the loudest reactions in WWE history.

Will it happen? We'll find out soon enough.

What do you make of that crowd's reaction to Sami Zayn? Do you think Zayn and KO will defeat The Bloodline at Night of Champions? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit the Night of Champions Media Event with a link back to this article for the transcription.

