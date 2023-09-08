"We love you" - Zelina Vega sends heartfelt message to WWE Hall of Famer on her 46th birthday

Zelina Vega has sent a birthday message to a WWE Hall of Famer today.

Vega is currently a part of the Latino World Order faction on the SmackDown roster. She battled in the biggest match of her life this past May in Puerto Rico at Backlash. She challenged Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women's Championship and gave it everything she had. However, The Eradicator proved to be too much and retained the title at the premium live event.

WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly celebrated her 46th birthday today. The veteran currently works as a backstage producer and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2021. Vega took to social media to deliver a heartfelt message to Molly Holly on her birthday.

"Happy happy birthday to this gem of a woman. We love you!! Thank you for all you do and everything you are," Vega shared on social media.

WWE star Zelina Vega on how she started streaming on Twitch

Zelina Vega left WWE in 2020 after refusing to give up control of her Twitch account to the company but wound up returning eight months later.

In a recent interview with Steve Fall of Wrestling News, Zelina Vega explained that AEW Women's Champion Saraya convinced her to start playing video games on Twitch and claimed that she would be perfect for it. She currently has close to 89,000 followers on Twitch and will be launching a gaming podcast entitled Zelvx and Charlie Girl with Dakota Kai shortly.

“I would say it was something I was so reluctant to do for the longest time, like, Saraya was trying so hard to get me into it, she was like, you’d be perfect for it, you play video games anyways, you won’t stop talking about this video game and this Pokemon and she’s like you might as well do it on Twitch and have other like-minded people, you know, to talk to and play with whatever,” Vega said. (4:00 - 4:20)

Zelina Vega has never held a singles title in the company and recently lost her WWE Women's Championship match against Iyo Sky on the August 25th edition of SmackDown. It will be interesting to see if the 32-year-old superstar will get another title opportuniy any time soon.

