"WE NEED A MEDIC!" - Sami Zayn urgently rushed to medical assistance by unexpected name after horrifying moment on WWE RAW

Sami Zayn was left injured on WWE RAW this week. The star was hurt and had to be taken to the medic.

Ad

At Night of Champions, Karrion Kross got to face Sami Zayn in a singles match. The bout was coming for quite some time, given that both stars were trying their best to win. They had been at each other's throats for some time, with Kross bothering Zayn regularly, asking him to turn heel. Zayn defied him, and when they finally faced each other, he even won, pinning Kross after a hard-fought match. Now, though, he has been left injured, with Jason Jordan getting involved.

Ad

Trending

Sami Zayn was being interviewed backstage tonight on RAW ahead of his tag team match with Penta. Kross attacked out of nowhere and proceeded to use the surprise to his advantage, destroying his opponent. In the end, he was left lying injured as producers and the backstage crew rushed to help him. Jason Jordan also appeared and shouted for a medic.

"WE NEED A MEDIC!" he called out.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Sami was then taken to a medic, where it was clarified that while he could wrestle since he was determined to do so, his ribs were injured. He went on to wrestle, but was further injured in the match that followed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action