"WE NEED A MEDIC!" - Sami Zayn urgently rushed to medical assistance by unexpected name after horrifying moment on WWE RAW

Sami Zayn was left injured on WWE RAW this week. The star was hurt and had to be taken to the medic.
At Night of Champions, Karrion Kross got to face Sami Zayn in a singles match. The bout was coming for quite some time, given that both stars were trying their best to win. They had been at each other's throats for some time, with Kross bothering Zayn regularly, asking him to turn heel. Zayn defied him, and when they finally faced each other, he even won, pinning Kross after a hard-fought match. Now, though, he has been left injured, with Jason Jordan getting involved.
Sami Zayn was being interviewed backstage tonight on RAW ahead of his tag team match with Penta. Kross attacked out of nowhere and proceeded to use the surprise to his advantage, destroying his opponent. In the end, he was left lying injured as producers and the backstage crew rushed to help him. Jason Jordan also appeared and shouted for a medic.
"WE NEED A MEDIC!" he called out.
Sami was then taken to a medic, where it was clarified that while he could wrestle since he was determined to do so, his ribs were injured. He went on to wrestle, but was further injured in the match that followed.
