"We need more soldiers" - After Seth Rollins, another top WWE star offers to help Cody Rhodes against The Bloodline

Cody Rhodes just received a major offer for assistance in his fight against The Bloodline.

It has been quite some time since Jey Uso left The Bloodline. He has done well for himself on WWE RAW since leaving his family.

During a recent interview with Jackie Redmond, Jey Uso shared his thoughts on Cody Rhodes' feud with The Bloodline. The Yeet Master made it clear that he wanted to help The American Nightmare take on The Bloodline.

"I just be like, 'look at these fools' like I'm so glad I'm not in that no more. But like man, Cody bro, if you need help man, I got you bro. Call me. If anybody know how they get down, it's me. But I'm telling you bro, we need more soldiers. We need more soldiers if we going to go get some Bloodline, I'm telling you bro, this is what they do all the time. We need about six-seven more. Okay?" Jey Uso said. [33:48 - 34:08]

What the future has in store for The Yeet Master remains to be seen.

Cody Rhodes is not alone in his fight against The Bloodline

At the WrestleMania XL kickoff press event, Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes almost brawled with The Rock and Roman Reigns. Rollins later offered to be Rhodes' 'Shield' against The Bloodline. At Elimination Chamber: Perth, The American Nightmare challenged The Brahma Bull to a match. Rollins made it clear that Rhodes would not be alone in his fight against the Samoan faction and that he would have his support.

On the latest edition of SmackDown, The Rock threw a massive challenge at Rhodes and Rollins. He proposed a blockbuster tag team match pitting him and Reigns against Rhodes and Rollins. The Great One also stated that if they managed to defeat The Bloodline, the main event of Night Two of WrestleMania 40 would be free from any interferences from the heel faction.

