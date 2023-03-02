"We need to take this up in the ring" - Former champion reacts to EC3 firing shots at his long-term tag team partner

Former WWE star EC3, also known as Ethan Carter III, has been called out for his recent comments against Titus O'Neil.

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Carter accused O'Neil of repeatedly concussing him during the early stages of their careers.

The 39-year-old was put on notice by Fred Rosser (aka Darren Young), who is O'Neil's former tag team partner. Rosser reacted to a recent post from Sportskeeda Wrestling on Instagram, which highlighted Carter's comments and called him out for a match.

"Oh hell no you keep my tag team partner Titus' name out your damn mouth! I think we need to take this up in the ring EC3 #blockthehate," wrote Rosser.

Rosser and O'Neil are former WWE Tag Team Champions. They held the title once during their time together as a duo.

Rosser, who is currently working with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, recently lost the Strong Openweight Championship to KENTA at NJPW Battle in the Valley.

What did EC3 say about Titus O'Neil?

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 pointed out how he has seemingly been concussed by Titus O'Neil more times than anybody in his life.

Carter further mentioned how he has always protected his opponents inside the ring. He said:

"I mean, I have been concussed by Titus O'Neil more times than anybody in my life. I constantly get concussed, and I do everything to protect my opponent."

Carter had two different stints with WWE. During his second tenure in the company, he quickly became a popular figure in NXT and was a part of the black-and-gold era of the developmental brand.

After a brief run on the main roster, Carter was let go by WWE in 2020. Since his release, the former TNA World Heavyweight Champion briefly worked for Ring of Honor and has also been appearing in NWA. He is also the co-founder of the Control Your Narrative promotion.

