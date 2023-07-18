"We need u" - Fans react after RAW Superstar teases WWE exit

Fans have reacted to a current superstar's potential tease about exiting WWE following a loss on RAW.

Nikki Cross faced Shayna Baszler in a singles match on last night's RAW. Baszler was in no mood to have a long fight and immediately applied a Kirifuda Clutch on Cross. The submission maneuver forced Cross to tap out in 18 seconds.

Shortly after her loss to Shayna Baszler, Nikki Cross took to Twitter and teased a WWE exit. She hinted that wrestling probably wasn't her thing, stating that she might stick to studying. Fans came in droves to the reply section and urged Cross to stay and continue wrestling.

Check out some of the most notable responses to Cross' tweet below:

Luyz Cartoonist @LuyzKaricatura @WWENikkiCross Nope, what they did was just bad booking to try to interest people in a boring storyline

WWE FAN @_talkinshit1 @WWENikkiCross If nobody else is gonna say it, I’ll say it. We love you Nicola!! You can study and wrestle. I appreciate you and your efforts 🫱🏾‍🫲🏻

Nikki Cross has been a mainstay in WWE for seven years now

Nikki Cross made her way to WWE in 2016. After two years in NXT, she was promoted to the main roster in November 2018. Her biggest success came in 2021 when she donned the gimmick of Nikki A.S.H. The 34-year-old won that year's Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match and cashed it in on Charlotte Flair to win the RAW Women's Championship.

Cross spoke with Instinct Culture around the same time and revealed the inspiration behind her "Almost a Superhero" character:

“It really started from my love of watching superhero movies and watching superhero cartoons. When I was growing up in Glasgow, Scotland, I would always watch the X-Men cartoon and the Spiderman cartoon then, growing older and growing up with the Marvel Universe, the MCU, and watching a lot of DC and the Justice League and Suicide Squad. I just finished watching Loki; we watched Black Widow last week, so a lot of superheroes, and it seemed like the perfect time. For me, it was combining my love of sports entertainment, WWE, and combining that with superheroes.” [H/T Instinct Culture]

Unfortunately, she didn't keep the belt for long and lost it to The Queen at SummerSlam 2021. Cross has mostly been used as a mid-card act since then.

In addition to the RAW Women's Championship, Cross has won the Women's Tag Team Championship on three occasions. She is also an 11-time 24/7 Champion and was the last wrestler to hold the belt.

At 34 years old, Cross still has a lot left in the tank. Her fans would love to see her win another singles title belt before she eventually concludes her pro wrestling career.

What did you think of Cross' 18-second loss to Shayna Baszler on RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.

