"WE NOT WORRIED" - Roman Reigns' family member warns Bobby Lashley and his new faction after WWE SmackDown

On this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Bobby Lashley finally introduced his new faction with The Street Profits.

The trio made a statement following a brutal attack on The OC and The Brawling Brutes. However, one man who wasn't fond of Lashley and The Street Profits' actions was Zilla Fatu, a member of Roman Reigns' legendary wrestling family.

Taking to Instagram, the Anoa'i family member put Lashley and his new faction on notice.

"THEY S**K!!!! WE NOT WORRIED BOUT THEM" wrote Fatu

Check out a screengrab of Fatu's comment and message to Lashley and his group:

WrestleSR @wrestle_sr pic.twitter.com/XiL6ta7Uk3 Zilla Fatu sends a message to Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits

Dutch Mantell recently spoke about Bobby Lashley's new WWE faction and its potential

Bobby Lashley's new faction seems to be the talk of the town. Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell also discussed the potential of the group.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell revealed that he is a fan of Lashley joining forces with The Street Profits. He further suggested that the creative team should be patient in terms of booking the trio. Mantell said:

"But this is what it's done. It made you start thinking. Now the creative team, they have the idea what they want to do, and they will adjust it weekly or every time they do a house show and they get the reports back from the house shows. How did this go, how did that go? And they are keeping a close watch on it. I think they've got something with that team, or they've got something with that threesome."

For weeks, Lashley has been scouting members for his faction. He was also seen talking to Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams during their recent WWE SmackDown visits.

The former WWE Champion could potentially add the two NXT stars to his group at some point down the line.

What are your thoughts on Zilla Fatu taking shots at Lashley and his group? Sound off in the comment section

