WWE might have "something" with Bobby Lashley's alleged new team, says legend (Exclusive)

Factions have historically proven to be a successful way of bringing talent into the WWE spotlight. The build on TV suggests Bobby Lashley might introduce a new-look Hurt Business, and Dutch Mantell reacted to the possibility on Smack Talk.

The former world champion has been spotted hanging around with The Street Profits, a clear sign of the company's plans for a potential stable.

WWE is known for not following up on teases, but Triple H has tried to avoid the mistakes of his predecessor and has pushed for more cohesive angles. Dutch Mantell liked Bobby Lashley joining forces with Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins and explained why the creative team is being patient with the trio.

Mantell said the management will gauge fan reactions and choose the best way to re-introduce the Hurt Business. The legendary manager, however, felt that there was potential in Lashley's rumored crew getting over with the WWE Universe, as he noted below:

"But this is what it's done. It made you start thinking. Now the creative team, they have the idea what they want to do, and they will adjust it weekly or every time they do a house show and they get the reports back from the house shows. How did this go, how did that go? And they are keeping a close watch on it. I think they've got something with that team, or they've got something with that threesome."

What happened between Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits on WWE SmackDown?

'The All Mighty' has seemingly been scouting for members for an alleged new faction and, in recent weeks, has been seen talking to multiple superstars backstage.

The past week on SmackDown, Lashley invited Ford and Dawkinws to his dressing room for a few drinks. The 47-year-old superstar suggested the former tag team champions needed to "dress like stars" before offering them to pick whatever they wanted from a rack of suits.

Public Enemies @TheEnemiesPE3 #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/nIGLgcNpaV The way Bobby Lashley and Montez Ford looked at Dawkins when Bobby talked about dressing right had me rolling

The Street Profits are on their way toward leveling up, but they might not be the only stars associated with Lashley in the near future. Fans are also excited about seeing Bobby lead his own group, and you can check out the reactions here.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.