"This is gonna be BIG," "Prep for WarGames" - Fans excited as former WWE Champion teases a new faction on SmackDown

WWE SmackDown hosted some big matches and segments this week in preparation for upcoming events. One such segment saw Bobby Lashley gift new suits to The Street Profits, and fans are now excited at the prospect of seeing the three men work together.

The Street Profits haven’t had a major rivalry since WrestleMania 39 where they won the men's WrestleMania Showcase fatal four-way tag team match. Bobby Lashley has also failed to get into a major rivalry for months, and it's time he gets back to the top once again.

Fans have seen backstage segments involving The All Mighty and The Street Profits in recent weeks. WWE could be planning to put the three men together to form a new faction that could take over the SmackDown brand.

Lashley was shown gifting brand new suits to Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins backstage on the latest edition of SmackDown. The change in appearance for the duo will likely bring them closer to the former WWE Champion.

Fans took to Twitter soon after SmackDown to show their excitement at the possibility of seeing the three superstars work together. A fan pointed out that the company could be preparing for Survivor Series: WarGames. Meanwhile, others made it clear that the faction could make it big right away.

Check out the reactions below:

Worldwide Wrestling Universe @Wrestle_The_One @fightbobby @MontezFordWWE @AngeloDawkins Business will be boomin with Profits soon

Lashley, Ford, and Dawkins have had a lot of success on the main roster in recent years. Together, they could achieve a lot more and go further than The Hurt Business did.

The Bloodling, Judgment Day, and LWO are some of the factions making it big on RAW and SmackDown. The inclusion of a new top faction could give fans some interesting rivalries heading into WarGames.

WWE SmackDown star wants to face Batista someday

Bobby Lashley has had his fair share of top matches in WWE. From a big rivalry against Brock Lesnar to a few matches against Roman Reigns, Lashley has faced some of the biggest names in the industry.

However, The All Mighty wants to go toe-to-toe against Batista someday. Speaking on the Perform Podcast, the former WWE Champion made the following comments regarding the retired superstar:

"I love where Dave is and I never try to drum up any controversy or any kind of friction. Dave is definitely somebody I would love to have a match with. It would be something that would do some huge box office numbers. Dave, since he's left WWE, his whole entire career has exploded to another level. Of course you want to bring somebody like him back. If we can, I know it would be a great match up. I never say that one person is going to win in a competition like that. I'm always betting on myself, but at the end of the day, the fans would win that."

Batista is a future Hall of Famer who may never return to the wrestling ring. However, some big names still want to face him even though he hasn’t had a wrestling match for years.

Do you want to see Batista return to take on the SmackDown star at a WWE premium live event? Sound off in the comment section below.

Recommended Video SHOCKING RETURNS that can happen at SummerSlam 2023