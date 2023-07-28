Bobby Lashley's former rival to join his potential new faction? Exploring the possibility

After much speculation, Bobby Lashley returned to SmackDown two weeks ago. Upon his arrival, Lashley was seen meeting with the Street Profits. Last week on SmackDown, the 47-year-old was spotted speaking with Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams. These meetings have led to rumors about Lashely forming a new stable.

If that is the case, it won't be a surprise to see him go and recruit one of his former rivals. The rival superstar in question is Omos. Despite their feud, the duo has a mutual friend in MVP. This is a major reason why The All Mighty might be able to recruit Omos for his potential new faction.

Another important factor is that MVP and Omos have photos with all the guys Lashley has approached. This could mean The All Mighty could use MVP and have a reunion. While this is purely speculative, if it happens, Lashley might go on to form one of the strongest factions in WWE.

This would also be a great way to introduce Omos back on television. The 7ft 3in tall superstar last appeared on WWE programming in a defeat against Seth Rollins at Backlash. While Omos has not appeared on television, he has been wrestling on live shows.

Bobby Lashley recently urged a massive WWE superstar to make a comeback

In his career, Bobby Lashley has faced some of the biggest names in WWE. However, Lashley's hunger has not reduced a bit. The 47-year-old still has a lot left in him, and every time he appears in the ring, he attempts to prove that. A recent call-out could see another proof he made.

During his appearance on the Perform Podcast, Bobby Lashley spoke about his desire for a potential match with Dave Batista. He also paid tribute to the latter by acknowledging his career after leaving WWE.

Lashley said that the fans would be the real winners if he were to face Batista.

"I love where Dave is and I never try to drum up any controversy or any kind of friction. Dave is definitely somebody I would love to have a match with. It would be something that would do some huge box office numbers. Dave, since he's left WWE, his whole entire career has exploded to another level. Of course you want to bring somebody like him back. If we can, I know it would be a great match up. I never say that one person is going to win in a competition like that. I'm always betting on myself, but at the end of the day, the fans would win that."

While Batista may or may not return, Bobby Lashley's return has led to many questions about who he will feud with. Considering there were rumors about WWE wanting to book Lashley against Bray Wyatt, following SmackDown in the coming weeks will be interesting.

