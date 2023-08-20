"We don't play no games no more" - The Street Profits break silence after gimmick change

Top WWE tag team The Street Profits recently shed some light on their new gimmick this week after SmackDown.

The duo of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins have seemingly sided with Bobby Lashley. This led to the two stars changing their attires as well as their attitude. A couple of weeks ago on SmackDown, they laid out O.C. members Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson as well as the Brawling Brutes.

The duo returned this week to finish the job in a tag team matchup against The O.C. and picked up a convincing win.

WWE correspondent Kayla Braxton caught up with The Street Profits on SmackDown LowDown this week. Angelo Dawkins mentioned that after laying out the O.C. a few weeks ago, they wanted to show that they were actually lethal as a tag team. He made it clear that they were not interested in playing games anymore and were ready to take over.

"A couple of weeks ago, we left them laying. They wanted the smoke, they wanted to see if it was really sweet over here. It ain't sweet dawg, we're in suits. We don't play no games no more." [From 2:25 - 2:33]

You can watch the full video here:

The Street Profits also issued a message to The New Day

During the same conversation, Montez Ford took the opportunity to fire some shots at New Day member Xavier Woods.

He claimed that Woods' Ph.D. was useless when he couldn't see that the Profits were different from any other tag team before them.

"Speaking of games, it seems like everybody still has our names in their mouths, like The New Day. I do think somebody like Xavier Woods who has a Ph.D would know the difference of his own people. I guess that Ph.D really means Pretty Hella Dumb." [From 2:35 - 2:48]

Expand Tweet

Soon, Bobby Lashley showed up and called off the interview. He mentioned that Ford and Dawkins had a great match, and it was time to celebrate the win. However, it will be interesting to see if these comments lead to a full-fledged rivalry between the two factions in the future.

What do you think of this new version of The Street Profits? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit WWE and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

How did Bret Hart react after the Montreal Screwjob? Hear it from Natalya right here