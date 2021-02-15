"We have a problem" - Four-time WWE Champion had initial tension with Brock Lesnar

On the first episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle spoke about his match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 19. The former four-time WWE Champion also revealed how his relationship with Brock Lesnar started off on the wrong foot because the Beast Incarnate apparently said that he would crush Angle in an amateur wrestling match.

“Someone asked him how he’d do against me in an amateur wrestling match and Brock said I’d crush him, I’m too big for him,” Angle said. “That was like, okay we have a problem, I’m going to have to confront Brock because when the boys start talking it gets really crazy."

It's true! It's damn true!



“It actually broke the ice between us" - Kurt Angle on how he and Brock Lesnar ultimately became friends

Kurt Angle further revealed how those comments initially created tensions between himself and Brock Lesnar, but ultimately broke the ice between them as they started to feel comfortable around each other. Angle mentioned that he used to travel with Brock Lesnar and The Big Show whenever they had a program together.

“It actually broke the ice between us, now we could start communicating and feel comfortable around each other. Within a couple weeks, we were traveling together. When we were doing the program together, we were traveling together, Big Show, Brock and I.” (h/t WrestlingInc)

Kurt Angle and Brock Lesnar main-evented WrestleMania 19, where Brock Lesnar defeated Angle after a thrilling match to win the WWE Championship. The WWE Universe also remembers this match for Brock Lesnar's infamous botched Shooting Star Press that almost led to him breaking his neck.

Kurt Angle was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017 and had his retirement match at WrestleMania 35 against Baron Corbin. As for Brock Lesnar, his WWE contract surprisingly expired last year and there have been no reports of him signing a new deal with WWE as of now, though it is very likely.