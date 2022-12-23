"We put importance on him" - Bloodline member on working with Logan Paul in WWE

Sami Zayn of The Bloodline has a rule of thumb he lives by in WWE that seemingly makes everything he's involved in feel more special.

The Honorary Uce arguably had his best WWE year ever in 2022, between his rivalry with Johnny Knoxville and the storyline with The Bloodline. Despite that, fans are hopeful that Zayn's 2023 will be even bigger.

Sami Zayn recently sat down with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about his approach to working people like Logan Paul and Johnny Knoxville in WWE, Zayn said it all comes down to treating everyone as if they're important.

"It’s hard to articulate it, but some of these moments might not sound right on paper. Maybe some people felt that way during the Johnny Knoxville match with the Jackass guys at WrestleMania, or in my acceptance with The Bloodline, but for me, it’s all about treating every moment with importance, If it’s not important, why should the fans care?" Sami Zayn revealed. [H/T: Sports Illustrated]

The Honorary Uce continued:

"If I had said, ‘Logan Paul? This guy’s not even from here. He’s just a YouTuber and he doesn’t deserve our respect,’ then it’s over. That’s not how I looked at it. I thought working with him was like hitting a gold mine. I was doing a conspiracy thing where I was trying to make a documentary, and my character found this outside person with a global reach. So we put importance on him from the jump." [H/T: Sports Illustrated]

Sami Zayn believes people connect to The Bloodline story because it's genuine

At the midpoint of 2022, many members of the WWE Universe started to become disinterested in The Bloodline story, claiming that it got bland and repetitive.

But Sami Zayn being implemented into the group has changed everything and has helped revitalize the group all over again.

Zayn believes that comes down to it being a relatable story for the WWE Universe.

"Part of why the cheers rolled in for me with The Bloodline quicker than I expected, to be honest, is because it’s so earnest,” Sami Zayn said. “You can see the desire to be with these people is genuine. It’s a very relatable story, but not in an unattainable way... On paper, maybe people would think I don’t fit in on the top of the card. But I believe I’m pretty good at this. It’s so hard to separate a healthy dose of self-confidence from my delusions, but from an early age, even when I wasn’t that good, my performances stood out. Even in the church basement in front of 60 people in Montreal, it worked." [H/T: Sports Illustrated]

What do you make of Sami Zayn's comments? Have you enjoyed the year he's had in WWE? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

