  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • "We could quit getting screwed out of opportunities" - WWE star furious after official announcement

"We could quit getting screwed out of opportunities" - WWE star furious after official announcement

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Feb 10, 2025 08:00 GMT
Triple H is the Chief Content Officer of WWE [Image credits: stars
Triple H is the Chief Content Officer of WWE [Image credits: stars' Instagram handles]

A popular WWE Superstar recently took to social media to react to the company's official announcement ahead of this week's Monday Night RAW. The star was not happy about how things were going.

After making a huge name in the world of mixed martial arts, Shayna Baszler joined World Wrestling Entertainment in 2017 and started performing for the company's developmental brand, where she won the NXT Women's Championship twice. Baszler has also been successful since joining the main roster as she has won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship thrice.

However, in recent years, the WWE RAW star's booking has not been the best. She is currently a part of Pure Fusion Collective, alongside Zoey Stark and Sonya Deville, but they haven't won anything significant yet.

also-read-trending Trending

The red brand's General Manager Adam Pearce recently announced that Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai would be returning from injury on the upcoming episode of RAW. Pearce also mentioned that Kai will team up with IYO SKY to face Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan.

See who is stunned by Hulk Hogan's words HERE

However, this announcement did not sit well with Shayna Baszler. The Pure Fusion Collective member took to X/Twitter to show her dismay after Dakota got an opportunity ahead of her and Zoey Stark despite coming back from injury. The star sent an angry message airing her frustration and said that she wished she were "fragile" to get all the opportunities in the world.

"Cool. Damage CTRL gets injured…..and gets rewarded again. If only @ZoeyStarkWWE & I were that fragile, we could quit getting screwed out of opportunities," she wrote.

Check out her post below:

Tommy Carlucci is not a fan of Pure Fusion Collective in WWE

During an edition of Behind The Turnbuckle: The War Room podcast, Tommy Carlucci said that he believed Pure Fusion Collective's Sonya Deville could be on the same level as Charlotte Flair if the Triple H-led creative team gave her the opportunity.

Carlucci also mentioned that he was not a fan of Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark, and Deville's stable and believed the latter was wasting her time in PFC.

"She potentially could be on Charlotte's level if you let her grow as a superstar, folks. That's how good she can be. She did it before. She was with Mandy Sacs [Mandy Rose], and I don't see what they're doing with her now; I don't get PFC; I don't get the name, and I'm not interested. But yes, she's wasting her time," he said.

Reports recently came to light that Sonya Deville would be done with the company as soon as her current expires as WWE has decided not to renew it. It remains to be seen what the future holds for Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler in the coming weeks.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Debottam Saha
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी