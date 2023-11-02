"We're having another baby next month" - Former WWE champion is going to have a second child soon

Being a wrestler, whether in WWE or anywhere else, can be very time-consuming, with much of it spent on the road. However, stars still ensure they spend quality time with their families. Former WWE star TJ Perkins was just sent a message by his wife, Aria, that he will be having a baby next month.

Perkins debuted in WWE as a champion after competing in the Cruiserweight Classic and being crowned the titleholder. The star never managed to make his name there despite some changes in his gimmick and was eventually let go.

The current NJPW star was engaged to Aria Blake, and the two tied the knot earlier this year. Before their marriage, though, she shared that the couple were having a second baby. The two already had a baby boy named James.

Aria sent the reminder to TJP on Twitter again today, reminding him that they were having a second baby next month, and she could not believe it.

"We’re having another baby next month… @MegaTJP 🤯🤯🤯," she wrote.

Their first child, James, was born back in 2021.

We at Sportskeeda wish TJ and Aria Perkins all the happiness in the world.

