WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus recently spoke about her upcoming match against Damage CTRL at WrestleMania 39.

In a conversation with Vibe 105.5FM Toronto, Trish said that her upcoming match at WrestleMania would be a generational encounter. The Hall of Famer was excited to be in the ring with the women whom she had inspired to join the business.

She pointed out that it would be a moment where legends like herself and Lita pass on the torch to the present and future stars of the WWE women's division.

"Yeah, we're from the Attitude Era, b**ches. I love that the unique thing about this match is you have this generational thing happening. So, you have the past, present, and future represented, right? Lita and I from the past, you have Becky and Bayley from the present, and you have the future in Dakota and Iyo, so I think that dynamic is so interesting to see the different styles."

She added:

"To see Becky and Bayley like to get in the ring, you know, to be alongside or be against us knowing that we are the ones that inspired them to get in the ring is very cool and how will that play out." (H/T Vibe 105.5FM Toronto)

Trish returned to WWE as a backup for Becky and Lita as they faced Dakota Kai and IYO Sky for the Women's Tag Team Championships. The 47-year-old star neutralized Bayley outside the ring, allowing Lynch and Lita to grab the titles. The following week, the trio challenged Damage CTRL to a six-woman tag team match at WrestleMania 39.

Trish Stratus, Lita, and Becky Lynch made an appearance on WWE RAW

Damage CTRL leader Bayley found herself in a match against Rhea Ripley this week. The two battled it out in the ring as Dakota Kai and IYO Sky watched from ringside.

At one point, it seemed that the numbers game would take a toll on The Judgment Day member. However, the trio of Trish, Lita, and Becky Lynch came out to keep a check on Damage CTRL. The two Hall of Famers took out Kai and Sky. The Role Model was distracted and got caught in the Riptide, thereby losing the match.

